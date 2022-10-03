Lane closures scheduled this week for Heide Trask Drawbridge inspection

Heide Trask Bridge in Wrightsville Beach will undergo inspection this week (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You may experience delays if your travel plans take you across the Heide Trask Drawbridge this week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be conducting an inspection of the bridge (US74/76 Causeway Drive) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NCDOT says the eastbound lanes will be closed intermittently on Tuesday, with the westbound lanes closing on Wednesday.

The work on both days will take place between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Routine inspections and work to the bridge is necessary for the safe travel of motor vehicles, the NCDOT says.