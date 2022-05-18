Lane shift in 2100 block of Market Street for emergency water repair

(Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A lane in the 2100 block of Market Street is temporarily closed for an emergency water repair, effective immediately Wednesday, May 18.

The outermost eastbound lane of Market Street is closed to traffic between South 21st Street and Borden Avenue. Traffic will be shifted into the inner eastbound lane.

Westbound traffic on Market Street is not impacted.

The lane shift will be in place for approximately 5 hours while crews complete emergency repairs to a CFPUA water service line.

You can click here to view a map of the lane shift.