Lane shift on North 23rd Street for emergency sewer repair

A lane shift is in place on North 23rd Street (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A lane shift is in effect on North 23rd Street for an emergency sewer repair.

CFPUA says the outer northbound lane of the 1700 block is closed, with traffic shifted onto the inner northbound lane.

Southbound traffic is not impacted, and drivers will still be able to access businesses in the area of the closure.

The lane shift is expected to remain in effect for 6 hours while crews complete repairs to a sewer service line.