Large loggerhead sea turtle lays eggs on Caswell Beach

A large loggerhead sea turtle laid eggs on Caswell Beach Wednesday afternoon (Photo: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea turtle nesting season is continuing to become more active across the Cape Fear.

A large loggerhead sea turtle crawled ashore Wednesday afternoon in Caswell Beach.

She moved over part of the dune and began digging her chamber to lay her clutch of eggs. After about 45 minutes, she began covering and camouflaging the nest area, turned around, and headed back to the ocean.

Volunteers with the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program say all of the beachgoers were excited and had the awesome experience of being able to see a nesting loggerhead lay her nest during the day, an uncommon occurrence.