Last day to reserve UNCW men’s basketball season tickets is Friday

For both renewals and new deposits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The UNCW basketball season approaches.

If you want to buy new season tickets, place a $25 deposit today to join the growing priority list.

Last year’s team won 24 games last year and made it to the conference championship, before falling just short of reaching the NCAA tournament.

Renew: https://bit.ly/44HQZ3l

Make Deposit: https://bit.ly/3I1Fw5K