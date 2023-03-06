Last full moon of winter visible Monday, Tuesday nights

The final full moon of the winter will be visible for the next two nights (Photo: Giuseppe Donatiello / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Stargazers will want to look up the next two evenings.

The final full moon of the winter season will be visible in the sky Monday and Tuesday nights.

The official peak of the ‘Worm Moon’ will occur Tuesday morning at 7:42 a.m., but it will appear full for the next two nights.

Adding to the astronomical treat, Venus and Jupiter are also still visible in the sky.

The next full moon will occur on April 6th, when the ‘Pink Moon’ brightens the night.