Last minute shoppers swarm stores for Thanksgiving necessities

From drinks to sweets, people were grabbing the final items to finish off their Thanksgiving feasts.

Last minute shoppers grab what they need in Leland (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — In Leland, many people in the community went out Wednesday evening to do their last minute shopping for the Thanksgiving holiday.

While some shoppers were out to grab one or two ingredients, others were checking out with full cart loads.

Most of the shoppers at the Harris Teeter in Leland didn’t have problems finding what they needed to finish off their grocery list, but they could tell it had been a busy shopping day with lots of items low in stock.

Fortunately, Tanya Royall says she did most of her shopping before Wednesday night.

“I did most of my shopping earlier in the month so I don’t have to fight with people,” she laughed.

For people like Laura Carricato, who did need a few more things, she says they didn’t have to break the bank.

“Actually a lot of stuff was on sale, so we actually got some really good deals!”

Keith Clarke and his family were shopping for sweets, and he noticed some of the items were a bit pricier than normal.

“I think everything’s a little bit more expensive. I think it’s about 20 percent more expensive just about on most items. I noticed turkeys when we bought them a couple weeks ago they were a lot more expensive and a few other items we’re seeing that same thing with inflation.”

Though some items on your menu may be pricier this year, time spent with family will be priceless.

If you’re planning on cooking a turkey tomorrow, a food safety researcher at NC State says to make sure it’s fully cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.