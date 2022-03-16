Late offense carries South Brunswick in pitching duel with Ashley

Cam Burgess blew the game open with a 3 RBI double, helping the Cougs win 7-1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – What started as a great pitching duel between Aubrey Smith of South Brunswick and Camden Jerrigan ended up looking more one sided than the game actually was when South Brunswick scored 7 in the final two innings of the game. This was the conference opener for both squads.

The Cougars stay perfect on the season, while Ashley falls to 2-3 to start 2022.

See more in the highlights attached.