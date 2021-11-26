Latimer House gets professional design help for the holidays

Design firms donate time and talent to help Lower Cape Fear Historical Society prepare for Holiday Open House

(Photo: http://www.lcfhs.org/)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society is getting ready for the holidays with professional talent! Two design firms are donating time and talent to decorate.

Full Spectrum Design of Shallotte and House of Halstead will decorate the Latimer House for the LCFHS Holiday Open House. Melissa Hunt and Tommy John Halstead will be joined by volunteers to transform the house’s interior and exterior into a visually stunning winter wonderland. The work begins November 29 at 10 a.m. at the property on S. 3rd Street in downtown Wilmington.

The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of history and relies on community support. It develops exhibits, educational programs, and preserves archives and collections for the community and for educational resources.

The Holiday Open House at the Latimer House is Saturday, December from 4 to 8 p.m.. Refreshments, music, and tours will ring in the season at the free event.

