Law enforcement connects with youth by axe throwing in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — You’ve heard of “Coffee with a Cop,” here’s another “axe-citing” way to spend some time with local law enforcement.

How about, “Chop with a Cop.”

On Tuesday, several law enforcement agencies hosted a unique “meet and greet” that included an axe-throwing competition.

Oak Island, Southport, and Boiling Spring Lakes Police Departments — along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office — gathered to see who would take home the gold.

Oak Island Police Chief, Charlie Morris, said this was the first ever “Chop with a Cop” event. He said he hopes it won’t be the last.

“Hopefully, it will grow and we will get more law enforcement agencies involved and also more of our youth to come out and play,” Morris said.

Morris said it’s always fun to interact with the community but even better when a friendly competition is involved.