Law enforcement kicks off ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — with Memorial Day weekend approaching, law enforcement kicked off its “Click It or Ticket” campaign today on the USS North Carolina.

Law enforcement officers say they want to remind drivers to buckle up ahead of the holiday weekend and not — drink and drive. This year’s campaign includes increased law enforcement patrols and seat-belt checks in every county of the state.

During today’s ceremony, we met Brittany Cass, who survived a head-on collision last year. She spoke about how important it is to wear a seat belt.

“I was traveling home from a church meeting in Morehead City, and I was hit head on by a drunk driver coming home on Highway 70 in January of last year. Since then, I’ve been on a long road to recovery, but I have been pulled and drawn toward trying to bring awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving, importance of wearing your seat belt, simple things that we can control,” explained Cass.

Not only are there potentially fatal consequences for not wearing a seat belt, it can also be costly. In North Carolina, you could face a $180 fine for not buckling up.