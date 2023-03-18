Law enforcement on scene after a person climbs a cell tower

Law enforcement ropes off an area near the New Hanover County Government Center on March 17, 2023 after a person apparently climbed a nearby cell tower (Photo: Celeste Smith/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene Friday night near the New Hanover County Government Center, after a person apparently climbed a nearby cell tower.

Law enforcement officers roped off the area with police tape.

Around 11 p.m., witnesses told our reporter that the person had been up on the tower for at least two hours.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.