Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there.

There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the New Hanover County landfill on Friday, and had been there since early morning.

Crime scene tape was still up near the entrance of the landfill.

On Thursday, Wilmington Police Mobile Command Post and patrol cars , a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation truck as well as a NIBIN unit which stands for, “National Integrated Ballistics Information Network.”

Wilmington Police is still not commenting on what led them to the landfill, and what is being investigated.