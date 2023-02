Lawmakers push for Rev. Billy Graham statue at US Capitol with new bill

Billy Graham (Photo: Paul Walsh / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Congress members and senators from North Carolina have renewed a push to immortalize the late Rev. Billy Graham at the U.S. Capitol with a statue.

Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, that he introduced a bill to “expedite the installation” of a statue of Graham at the Capitol’s Statuary Hall Collection.

