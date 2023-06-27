Lawyers: UNCW dean ‘reassigned’ after ‘exercising his free speech rights’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday, UNCW announced the Watson College of Education will begin the next academic year with new leadership in place.
According to the university, Doctor Van Dempsey is leaving his position as dean in mid-July.
Dempsey is being “reassigned” from the position, where a interim dean will then take his place while the university conducts a search for his replacement.
In a release, the law firm representing Dempsey says they believe that the decision to replace him was in “a direct response to a respected academic exercising his free speech rights.”
“In the months to come, this reassignment will undergo scrutiny,” says Jim Lea of the Lea/Schultz Law Firm, P.C. . “As an advocate of education, Dempsey has played a significant role in improving education in our community, region and state. Under his leadership the College has greatly enhanced its impact on learners and practitioners at the early childhood level, in K-12 schools, in community colleges and higher education, and in the business sector. He has also provided critical leadership for the state as Chair of the Professional Preparation and Standards Commission and for the Governor’s DRIVE Task Force. This decision to replace him was in direct response to a respected academic exercising his free speech rights.”