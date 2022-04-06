Leadership promotions announced at Brunswick County Schools for 2022-23 school year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — New leadership promotions have been announced for the 2022/2023 school year at Brunswick County Schools.

Rebecca Heitz will be leading the Town Creek Middle School Coyotes as Principal beginning June 1st, 2022. Ms. Heitz is currently the Assistant Principal of the South Brunswick Middle School Cougars.

Dr. Jonathan DeBerry will be leading the career building Center of Applied Sciences and Technology as Principal beginning June 1st. Dr. DeBerry is currently the Principal of the Town Creek Middle School Coyotes.

Sam Jennings will be leading the Union Elementary School Dolphins as Principal beginning August 1st, 2022. Mr. Jennings is currently the Assistant Principal of the Union Elementary School Dolphins.