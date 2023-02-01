Leland awarded $80,000 through ‘safe streets and roads for all’ grant
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland has been awarded $80,000 through a large nationwide grant.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 12 grants for communities in North Carolina.
“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” Buttigieg said. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”