Leland awarded grant for Highway 17 pedestrian safety improvements

Construction is coming to a busy intersection in Leland (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are planning to improve pedestrian safety at a busy Leland intersection.

The Town of Leland has been awarded a $666,623 grant from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) for the improvements.

The project will install an at-grade pedestrian crossing on US Highway 17 at the intersection of Ploof Road/Olde Waterford Way, in addition to approximately 300 feet of sidewalk on the northeast side of Olde Waterford Way.

“As we continue to grow, we need to ensure that different mobility options are available to accommodate the needs of our residents and visitors,” Director of Planning and Inspections Ben Andrea said. “We’re excited to work with our partners at WMPO and NCDOT to develop the first dedicated

pedestrian crossing on US Highway 17 in the Leland area.”

Leland officials say the design and bidding process will begin soon, with hopes of construction starting in 2024.