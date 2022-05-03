Leland Chick-fil-A offering free sandwich to teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Day

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This week is Teacher Appreciation Week across the country.

For Chick-fil-A fans, that means an opportunity for a free sandwhich at the Leland Town Center location.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant says teachers can stop by between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm this evening to get an original sandwich on them.

They say the deal applies to dine in and carry out orders only, and all teachers must show their badge when ordering.