Leland Chick-fil-A offering ‘Paw Pawty’ drive thru goodie bags for furry friends

The Leland Chick-fil-A is offering the chance to bring your furry friends through for a treat (Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Chick-fil-A in Leland is offering the chance for you to bring your pets through the drive-thru for a special treat.

A ‘Paw Pawty’ is being held at the chain on January 23rd.

On that date you can bring your pawed pals into the drive-thru for some purr-fect photo opportunities and some treats.

Both dogs and cats will have little treat goodie bags to take home, according to the Chick-fil-A.