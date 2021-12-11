Leland Christmas light house illuminates neighborhood for the last time

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland Christmas staple is lighting up it’s neighborhood for the last time this year.

The Ford family’s house on Buff Court is decked with more than 50,000 lights and more than two miles of cable. They’ve turned their home into a Griswold paradise every year since the 90’s, illuminating Leland since 2017.

Coast Guardsman Tyler Ford typically spends weeks on the display every year, and went all out this year knowing it’s his last in the area. The military family will have to move to a new location next year, so Ford hopes to use his lights to get as many non-perishable food items and donations for his favorite local charity, Love of Christ Ministries.

“It definitely is a lot of work, but it’s completely worth it,” Ford said. “We were able to raise enough food in Brunswick County to support all the families that need it. They don’t have to stand up and ask for things. We’re providing it for them ahead of time. We’re getting it prepared, getting it to the distribution center to support those families.”

Last year’s Buff Court house display proved the ministry with almost 3,000 pounds of food. This year, Ford hopes to beat that record.