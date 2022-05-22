Leland church holds groundbreaking ceremony for new place of worship

(Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local church held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday, celebrating its plans to enter a new place of worship.

The Bridge Presbyterian Church broke ground at its new Lanvale Road location. The church was launched in 2014, and has been operating in a space at the Village Shoppes at Waterford. The congregation has significantly grown since it was launched, and voted to purchase the new property at Lanvale Road in January. The church closed on the property in April.

The new church will have a larger sanctuary, offices, and childcare area as well as outdoor spaces.

This space is going to greatly expand our mission and ministry into the community, it’s going to give us an opportunity to do so many things that leased space would never allow us to do. So, we’re excited about it and thinking imaginatively about what the spirit’s going to do to lead us into a whole new way of blessing the community around us,” said Doug Cushing, The Bridge Presbyterian Church pastor.

The building on Lanvale Road housed The Life of Victory Everlasting Ministry until earlier this year, and is set up for a church, but The Bridge Presbyterian Church still plans to have renovations made to the building. they hope to hold services in the new church by the fall.