Leland couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A love of a lifetime. That’s what one Leland couple found with each other 75 years ago.

Robert and Madaline Harding celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary this afternoon at Compass Pointe, where the couple resides.

When they said “I Do”, Madaline was 18, turning 19 the next day, and Robert was 22.

Madaline is now 93 and Robert is 97.

Compass Pointe Staff, residents, and friends of the couple all came together to celebrate this meaningful milestone.

They say the secret to a long, successful marriage is quite simple.

“The number one reason I think is luck. To live that long, to stay married that long, you just have to be lucky to do it. You have to have patience and obedience, and stuff.” “Just stuff” *laughing* “We just get along great,” said the Harding’s.

Madaline still has her wedding dress from that day 75 years ago, and had it with her today to show everyone.

Compass Pointe’s Social Director of Arbor Landing, Jennifer Spare, says this was a meaningful moment that Compass Pointe likes to experience with their residents.