Leland Fire and Rescue fight large commercial fire

Large Commercial fire in Leland (PHOTO: Leland Fire/Facebook)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire and Rescue, along with other agencies, are fighting a large commercial fire off Wood Treatment Rd at a pole plant, near Northwest District Park.

In a Facebook post, Leland Fire and Rescue stated that the fire was contained as of 10 a.m. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.