Leland Fire/Rescue announces senior citizen KnoxBox program

Leland Fire/Rescue staff receiving the KnoxBox key safe (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Leland Fire/Rescue has launched the Senior Citizen KnoxBox program, designed to provide key safes for homes of older residents in the department’s response district.

The KnoxBox rapid entry system is a secure emergency access program developed for property owners and fire departments. When a fire breaks out or there is a medical emergency, Knox products allow immediate entry into buildings and property without forced entry damage or delay.

Each KnoxBox purchased for a property in the Leland Fire/Rescue response district is keyed to a single master key controlled by the department. Nearly all the businesses and residential complexes in the Leland Fire/Rescue response district have KnoxBox key safes in place for fire department access during emergencies.

Generous donations from the Friends of Leland Public Safety have allowed Leland Fire/Rescue to purchase 10 KnoxBox key safes to launch this program. These safes will be available for loan but remain the possession of Leland Fire/Rescue.

The program is open to all residents ages 65 and older in the Leland Fire/Rescue response district. The department will install a key safe for citizens and supply the safes as donations allow. Fire department employees will not access the keys inside the safe for non-emergency situations, even for the building owner or homeowner who possesses the key safe.

The Knox Company has been manufacturing high-security key boxes, key vaults, armored cabinets, key switches, padlocks, master key retention devices, and locking fire department connection (FDC) caps since 1975. More than 10,000 first responders and the communities they serve use Knox products and services.

Residents interested in participating in the Senior Citizen KnoxBox Program should complete a request form. For additional information or to obtain a request form, please call Leland Fire/Rescue at (910) 371-2727.