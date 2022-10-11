Leland Fire/Rescue changing shield appearance to help identify firefighters

Leland Fire/Rescue is changing their patches to help identify who is who during a fire (Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire/Rescue is attempting to make it easier to distinguish firefighters during a blaze.

The group says they will be transitioning into different color passport shields over the next few days to help them identify who is who on the fireground.

Engine companies will wear black inserts, Truck companies will wear red, and Chiefs will wear white.

The old shields were all the same color and appearance.