Leland Fire/Rescue conducting live fire training this week

Traffic is expected to be impacted by live fire training Wednesday in Leland (-Brunswick County Sheriffs Office)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire/Rescue will be conducting live fire training this week.

The training will take place in the 500 block of Village Road on Wednesday, impacting traffic throughout the day.

Village Road will be closed to all traffic from the Sturgeon Creek Bridge to Woodland Drive, and closed to thru traffic from Lincoln Road to S Navassa Road. These closures will be in place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the closure, drivers can use Old Mill Road and S Navassa Road as a detour. Barricades and signs will be in place.

Smoke will be visible in the area throughout the training.