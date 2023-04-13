Leland Fire Rescue hosts HAZMAT training with Wilmington Fire

Leland Fire Department hosts HAZMAT Training in April 2023 (Photo: Leland Fire Rescue/ Facebook)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire Rescue just finished up hosting a hazmat training event with other local fire departments.

According to a post on Facebook, Leland Fire Rescue hosted the regional response team from Wilmington Fire Department for hazmat training across all three shifts. The post said this was a great opportunity for them to learn from and collaborate with their neighbors across the bridge.