Leland Fire Rescue hosts HAZMAT training with Wilmington Fire
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire Rescue just finished up hosting a hazmat training event with other local fire departments.
According to a post on Facebook, Leland Fire Rescue hosted the regional response team from Wilmington Fire Department for hazmat training across all three shifts. The post said this was a great opportunity for them to learn from and collaborate with their neighbors across the bridge.
In addition to the hazmat training, Leland Fire Rescue also just finished up their quarterly live fire facility training. The Facebook post said they take training seriously, so that when they are called, they will be ready.