Leland Fire/Rescue members ensuring new fire truck meets needs of department, community

(Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Leland Fire/Rescue team recently traveled to Holden, LA to complete a pre-construction meeting on their new fire truck.

The group says they were able to tour the facility the new truck is being built in and spent hours going through all the specifications.

Countless hours have been spent by the truck committee throughout this year to make sure the new engine is built to serve the department and Leland’s citizens, Leland Fire/Rescue says.

Before leaving, the group also took time to inspect the cab of their new Truck 53.