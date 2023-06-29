Leland Fire Rescue participates in live fire training exercise

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters in Leland worked to make sure they are prepared in case of emergency during a live training on Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers may have experienced some traffic delays as Leland Fire Rescue participated in a live fire training in the area of Village Road.

The training involves the lighting of a live structure to simulate a real-life situation in which firefighters would respond.

The structure used in Wednesday’s exercise was donated to Leland Fire Rescue. The agency worked with state, city, and neighboring agencies for the training.

Buddy Brooks, deputy fire chief for LFR, says the best part of the training is just how real it can get.

“To get together as a team, work together under extreme stress. Like I said a minute ago, you can’t duplicate this. So for a lot of people, this is the first time having to work together under this amount of pressure, the heat is real,” Brooks said.

The fire started on the structure around 9 am and wrapped up late in the afternoon.