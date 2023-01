Leland Fire/Rescue responds to early morning tractor trailer fire

Crews responded to a tractor trailer fire along Highway 17 early Wednesday morning (Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews with Leland Fire/Rescue responded to an early morning fire along Highway 17.

The group says the fire took place just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday around Mile Marker 47.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the tractor trailer fire.

No injuries were reported with the blaze.