Leland grows by 2,100+ acres after annexing land in northern Brunswick County

Town of Leland discussing annexation of 2,000+ acres (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland got more than 2,000 acres bigger on Monday night.

The town council unanimously approved a voluntary annexation request of two plots of land just south of US Highway 74/76 and between Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road. The two parcels total about 2,118 acres.

Criteria Development submitted the request for annexation after its request to build a 5,000-unit development on the property was denied by the Brunswick County Planning Board in September.

Roger Shew is a geologist who owns property adjacent to Colon Mintz Road. He has concerns about such a dense development being placed on land that has a history of retaining water and flooding.

“You’re going to be killing the goose that laid the golden egg of Brunswick County,” Shew said. “Brunswick County is a beautiful place. I grew up here, I love it. There are many treasures in Brunswick County and surrounding areas. We just need to take a little bit better care of them.”

Council did not vote on the plans for the development, only the annexation and initial zoning of the property. The town’s Technical Review Committee will make the final decision on site plans.