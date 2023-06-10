Leland hurricane expo prepares the public

At the Leland Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, many agencies in the area gathered as one to provide answers and resources on this upcoming hurricane season.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — An event meant to prepare those in the Cape Fear for hurricane season.

At the Leland Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, many agencies in the area gathered as one to provide answers and resources on this upcoming hurricane season.

The Town of Leland partnered with emergency personnel to make this happen.

Workshops at the event featured information on the National Weather Service, flooding, insurance, and, stormwater management.

WWAY’s own Meteorologist’s, Lee Haywood and Matthew Huddleston, attended the event to meet with residents and answer questions.

“We have excellent storm water management and we’ve had good experiences so far with hurricane preparedness. So, we came out just to make sure we’re doing everything right,” resident Tim Pflaum said.

It is extremely important to know we are entering hurricane season. So, stay informed and safe because it could save you or a loved one’s life.