Leland in Lights sees lots of visitors despite cold weather

Leland in Lights (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The cold did not keep people from getting into the holiday spirit on Monday night.

The Leland in Lights display at Founders Park saw no shortage of visitors despite the chilly weather.

People like 9-year-old Lilly came out to see the lights with her grandma and sister — staying warm with hot chocolate.

“Well we got here around somewhere around 7 o’clock and we went and walked around and saw these amazing Christmas lights,” “Lilly said. “I think they’re really pretty.”

The lights will be lit up every night through January 3. There is no admission fee to view the lights.