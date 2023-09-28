Leland launches new initiative offering residents the chance to ‘lend a hand’

Town of Leland (WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is inviting residents to give back to their community through a new initiative called Lend a Hand in Leland.

Volunteers can lend a hand to help improve a current park or clean a future park on October 7th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Organizers say Lend a Hand in Leland is dedicated to engaging volunteers in enhancing, beautifying, and enriching their community. The goal is to create a sense of community pride where participants feel fulfilled by seeing their efforts enhance public spaces for all residents to use and enjoy.

For the inaugural Lend a Hand in Leland, volunteers can sign up to either help clean up the future Sturgeon Creek Park, located at located at 152 S Navassa Road, or assist with tasks like building bird houses and bat boxes, building and repairing fences and garden boxes, painting, mulching, and more at Cypress Cove Park, located at 844 Appleton Way.

“We have seen a growing desire in the community for volunteer opportunities and this new initiative provides just one of many,” Community Enrichment Director Wyatt Richardson said. “Leland is a place to be proud of and we’re excited to see residents show their support to continue that.”

Anyone who would like to lend a hand must sign up in advance on the town’s website HERE.