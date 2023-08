Leland Lowe’s officially announces its grand opening date

Lowe's Home Improvement (Photo: JJBers / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a year after construction began on a Lowe’s Home Improvement in Leland, the company has announced when they’ll be opening.

The grand opening date is schedule for September 29th.

The building has a 13,860-square-foot building, with a 27,720-square-foot garden center.

It is located on Gateway Boulevard in Leland.