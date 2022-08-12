Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland

(Photo: Celeste Smith / WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area.

The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center.

According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland Town Center, there’s more to come.

There are plans to build a 4,500 square ft. strip building behind Aldi, that will have a Hotworx 24-Hr Infrared Fitness Studio and restaurants.

There are also plans to build a 10,000 square ft. building behind Starbucks, that will be used for retail, service, and restaurant space.