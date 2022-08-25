Leland man accused of rape faces more charges after other victims come forward

Garrett Christopher Rogers (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man arrested in the fall for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint after meeting her on a dating app now faces more rape charges.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Christopher Rogers, 23, in November after he allegedly kidnapped the woman and assaulted her at Fort Fisher.

Since his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office says it has identified several more victims of Rogers, and so far, Rogers has been charged with multiple counts of rape and/or sex offenses for four additional victims.

Rogers is being held under a $4,750,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office believes there could be other victims out there.

If you have any information contact Det. Benton with the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4307.