Leland man accused of stealing BEMC bucket truck

Randy William Hill (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s not your typical motor vehicle theft.

A Leland man is accused of stealing a bucket truck belong to Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation. The truck was parked at a home on Green Hill Road.

Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randy William Hill, 39, and charged him with larceny of a motor vehicle, possess stolen motor vehicle, flee/elude arrest w/MV, DWLR not impaired, possess Sch VI CS, and reckless driving-wanton disregard.

He was also served with outstanding charges of selling cocaine, PWIMSD cocaine and possess drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $200,000 bond.