Leland motorcycle group gathers for Christmas ride through neighborhood, organizes food drive

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A motorcycle group took their annual ride around a Leland community for a good cause.

The Hogs in the Forest drove around Brunswick Forest on Saturday with their motorcycles decorated in their Christmas finest.

Santa and Mrs. Clause were riding in style in a red convertible and followed close behind.

The group has been doing the Christmas ride for several years.

The group also organized a food drive that will help Mana Ministries and collected pet food for the Brunswick County Animals Services.

Hogs in the Forest member John Dabrosea said it’s something he likes to do as a way to give back.

“And we been here, it’s our tenth year that we’ve done this particular ride,” he said. “We’re a group, we just ride together as a group. Motorcycle ride through Brunswick Forest, where we celebrate Christmas.”

The group collected two truckloads full of food for both organizations.