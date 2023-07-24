Leland mourning the loss of community man Ezra Dale

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning more about the death of a man who was considered extremely instrumental in the town of Leland’s early growth and development.

Many are speaking about Ezra Dale and the legacy he leaves behind.

Ezra Dale called Leland his home since 1951.

He is credited with much of the growth the town of Leland has seen and many in the community are saddened to have lost such a vital piece of that growth.

“Ezra was a businessman. But Ezra was also a giving soul. He cared about people; it wasn’t just about the business. He cared about the people too,” Tad Lee Thomas, owner of Tad’s Barber Shop, said.

He added Dale wanted to see the people and businesses of Leland succeed.

“That’s the way Ezra was. He was always big with the community and wanted to see it be successful,” Thomas said.

Leland’s Mayor, Brenda Bozeman, shared a statement on his death saying in part, “His pioneering efforts to develop a small sewer plant sparked growth in the gateway district and led to the creation of our first major subdivision, Magnolia Greens.”

She added the Town of Leland is undergoing adding a historical marker in his honor on Village Road.

Owner of Shirley’s Diner, Barry Jethwa, said he will miss seeing Dale and serving him his favorite dish — black eyed peas.

He said Dale was more than his landlord, he was a customer, a friend, and a great person.

“That’s what we called him, ‘Mr. Dale the dealmaker’. So, I hope he’s made a good deal with the man upstairs as well. I think we’re gonna miss him but God is getting somebody good up there,” Jethwa said.

Jethwa added that the Town of Leland will mourn his loss. But the work that he has put in during his time here will last forever.

Details about a funeral or memorial service for Erza Dale are not complete at this time.