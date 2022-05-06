Leland multi-use path wins NCDOT ‘Mobi Award’

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has won the Mobi Award for the Town of Leland’s ‘Old Fayetteville Road multi-use path and resurfacing project’.

The Department of Transportation held the award ceremony in Raleigh Wednesday. The Old Fayetteville Road Project won in the small urban category, for communities or counties with a population between 10,000 and 50,000 people.

The one-mile paved multi-use path separates pedestrians from traffic and runs along the north side of Old Fayetteville Road from Founders Park to North Brunswick High School.

It’s one of the first steps in Leland’s vision going forward.

“Having this multi use path in the gateway district, it really paints a picture of what we see this area becoming in the future, and as you referenced the 2045 Plan,” said Public Services Director, Brannon Richards. “Redeveloping this area, making it more mobile for pedestrians and getting that foot traffic up.”

Judges selected the awards based on how well the projects spurred economic development, created jobs, improved public health, or made other unique and significant contributions to a community.