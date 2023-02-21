Leland P.T.’s Grille offering ‘meet & eat’ automotive event Friday
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to eat a burger while looking at automobiles, you have the chance this Friday.
P.T.’s Grille in Leland is offering a ‘meet and eat’ event Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The event is open to all ages and all vehicle makes.
A live band will also be on hand.
In addition to the fun, a 25 percent discount will be offered to all in attendance, and 50 percent off for all police officers.