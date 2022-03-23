Leland Planning Board approves new zoning district for controversial riverfront development

The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment on Tuesday night that would allow the construction of a controversial riverfront development.

The board voted 4 to 3 to create a zoning district with a maximum height of 240 feet, also approving applying the district to the property at Point Peter on the western bank of the Cape Fear River.

The new zoning district would allow the construction of Battleship Point.

The recommendations will now go to Leland Town Council for a final vote. The council also still has to vote on whether or not to annex the property from New Hanover County into Leland.