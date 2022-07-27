Leland planning board may no longer have say in large developments coming to the town

Council will take a final vote on the ordinance change next month.

(Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland planning board may no longer have a vote in large developments coming to the town.

During a meeting tonight, the board hesitantly voted to recommend a change to an existing ordinance to town council.

That change would remove the board’s ability to take a vote on new and planned developments, as well as major subdivisions.

Instead, those decisions would ultimately be left up to staff.

Currently, the board has essentially no authority to deny a development if it meets the town’s requirements.

Staff explained that the voting process creates a false perception that the board could deny a project based on other criteria outside of the ordinances.

Council will take a final vote on the ordinance change next month.