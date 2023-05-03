Leland police arrest 2 in connection to neighborhood vandalism

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Two people including a minor are facing more than a dozen charges in connection to vandalism reported throughout a Leland neighborhood including two law enforcement patrol cars.

A Leland police spokesman said on May 1, Leland PD received several reports of vandalism in the Windsor Park community.

Leland PD conducted an investigation including talking with victims and collecting, viewing surveillance video. The vandalism included slashing tires, spray painting cars, signs, playground and pool equipment and more. In pictures from witnesses you can see some property was spray painted with profanity. Police said Two law enforcement vehicles from other jurisdictions were also damaged during the incident, as well as damage to the community pool and clubhouse.

Leland police arrested one adult and one juvenile in connection to the crimes. Police say Nicholas Steven Ramsey, 18, is charged with 16 counts of injury to personal property, 1 count of trespassing, and 1 count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The juvenile’s information will not be released.