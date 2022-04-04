Leland Police Chief Brad Shirley has resigned, search for replacement underway

Brad Shirley (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland is searching for a new police chief.

After a little more than three years working for the Leland Police Department, Brad Shirley has resigned. According to the town of Leland, Shirley resigned effective April 1.

Shirley spent five years as police chief in Boiling Spring Lakes before he was named deputy chief in Leland on November 30, 2018. Shirley took over as Leland police chief when Mike James retired in 2019.

The Town of Leland says in the interim, Captain Jeremy Humphries is the point of contact.