Leland Police Department asks for help locating stolen trailer

Have you seen this vehicle?

The Leland Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a stolen trailer, and identifying the suspect. (Photo: Leland PD) The Leland Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a stolen trailer, and identifying the suspect. (Photo: Leland PD)

The Leland Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a stolen trailer, and identifying the suspect. (Photo: Leland PD) The Leland Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a stolen trailer, and identifying the suspect. (Photo: Leland PD)

The Leland Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a stolen trailer, and identifying the suspect. (Photo: Leland PD) The Leland Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a stolen trailer, and identifying the suspect. (Photo: Leland PD)

The Leland Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a stolen trailer, and identifying the suspect. (Photo: Leland PD) The Leland Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a stolen trailer, and identifying the suspect. (Photo: Leland PD)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — On September 20th, an unidentified subject in a white Ford truck stole a trailer in Leland.

The trailer is a 28 foot long, black enclosed trailer with a round front.

There is a chrome strip around the top of the trailer and a very distinct sticker on the folding back gate that reads “Treasure Hunter.”

The suspect vehicle, which is a 2008-2010 white Ford F-250, has a missing tailgate.

Leland Police Department has released security camera images of the trailer being stolen.

They are asking the public to help locate this trailer.

If you have seen this trailer, know it’s whereabouts, or the vehicle involved in the theft, it is asked that you contact the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.