Leland Police Department deliver gifts collected through ‘Christmas with a Cop’

The Leland Police Department recently dropped off gifts to families around the town (Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Some families around Leland have a few more gifts under the tree this year thanks to the Leland Police Department.

Officers recently delivered presents bought during their Christmas with a Cop event.

They say it was great to see the children and their families face when they dropped off the gifts, and they enjoyed helping to make their holidays a little bit brighter.

The Leland Police Department says Brunswick Family Assistance and Friends of Leland Public Safety helped to make the event possible.