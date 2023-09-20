Leland Police Department hosting National Night Out event next month

Leland Police Department (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is hosting National Night Out next month.

The event will take place in Founders Park on October 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The family-fun includes food trucks, a DJ, games, raffles, and the opportunity to meet and engage with local law enforcement.

National Night Out is an annual community building campaign that promotes partnerships between police and the communities they serve, along with neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

“We’re looking forward to another opportunity to connect with the community we serve at National Night Out,” Police Chief Jeremy Humphries said. “We know that strong relationships with our residents, business community, and other area agencies are so important, and we’re excited to continue building on those.”

Representatives from Leland Fire/Rescue, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and Brunswick County EMS will also be attending National Night Out, along with other community organizations and businesses distributing information.